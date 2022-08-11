On Aug. 2-5, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons and Jones County COAP Site Engagement Coordinator Lisa Bogran attended the 2022 Deflection & Pre-Arrest Diversion Training Summit, presented by the Police, Treatment, and Community Collaborative, or PTACC.

PTACC is an alliance of practitioners in law enforcement, behavioral health, community, advocacy, research and public policy, whose mission is to strategically widen community behavioral health and social service options available through law enforcement diversion. The purpose of the collaborative is to provide vision, leadership, advocacy and education to facilitate the practice of pre-arrest diversion across the United States.

