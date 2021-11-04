The following is information on local Veterans Day recognition at area schools.
Anamosa
The Veterans Day Ceremony and luncheon will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11. This is hosted by Anamosa Community School District and their student council. It will be held at the Anamosa High School at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Ray Sorensen, the artist who completed the Jones County Freedom Rock. All community and service members are welcome to honor our veterans. There will be a free shuttle available at the Lawrence Community Center (LCC) to the high school. Masks will be required on the buses, per federal mandate. The luncheon will be held at the LCC following the ceremony.
Wyoming
Midland High School’s National Honor Society invites community members and veterans to their annual Veterans Day assembly. The assembly will take place Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. in the middle/high school black gym.
The guest speaker for the assembly will be Staff Sergeant Paul Brack of the Iowa National Guard. Guests are encouraged to park in the west gym parking lot (by the creek) to allow them to directly enter the gym. Inside the gym, priority seating (folding chairs) will be available for veterans and active-duty service members on the west side off the gym floor.
The district is accepting submissions of veteran information for a digital slideshow. A veteran’s military information, like a photo, name, years of service, branch and highest rank, can be sent to skaftan@midland.k12.ia.us by Friday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
For those that cannot attend in person, the assembly will be live streamed through the district’s Striv channel.
Springville
Springville will hold a Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11 at 8:20 a.m. in the gym.
Olin
Though there is no planned-in-person assembly for Olin Elementary, videos will be shared the school’s social media along with a short virtual tribute assembly on Veterans Day.