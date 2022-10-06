Springville
Ahead of their rivalry match with Central City, Springville honored one of their own as part of a mental health awareness night.
The Orioles wore green accented jerseys to honor Springville alum Andrew Lorimer, a Navy veteran who died by suicide in 2021.
“Andrew Lorimer was an active participant in several things while here at Springville including cross country, marching band and football,” a statement to be read ahead of the game said. “Our football team the past two years has a sticker of AL on our helmets and will continue to do this every year to honor Andrew.”
As part of that message, the district advocated for, “improving our nation’s mental health care system,” noting more than 40% of teens say they struggle with feelings of sadness or hopelessness and more than 50% of parents and caregivers express concern over their children’s mental well-being.
“We can’t afford to lose any more people to suicide or to allow them to suffer in silence any longer. They need us — and we need them,” the statement concluded.
Before and during the game, organizations were on hand with information resources available for students and families concerning mental health services.
“No parent wants to go through this,” Julie Lorimer, Andrew’s mother, said. “So, if doing something like this gets the word out there to reach out to someone, ask for help, let somebody know you’re hurting…We don’t want anyone else to go through this.”
Ahead of kickoff, a jersey bearing Lorimer’s 61 was presented to his parents.
“He was a part of this program throughout his school years,” Rich Lorimer, Andrew’s father, said of the jersey presentation. “I can’t even put into words what this means. For him to be honored, for him to be remembered.”
This is the second time this year the Springville community has held an event in honor of Lorimer. Earlier this summer, a 5K was run in his honor to benefit The Salute to the Fallen Foundation, which raised more than $8,000.
