During the July 12 board of supervisors meeting, Jones County Economic Development Executive Director Derek Lumsden discussed initiatives around the county he’s been working on.
Regionally, economic development has some overarching plans where groups are trying to work together. That includes coming up with a collection of tourism attractions across the region to help foster a tourism plan to make sure attractions work in concert with each other, working on a regional trail system, and a planning for regional grant funding.
At the county level in housing, Lumsden is trying to work at filling in the “missing middle” when it comes to low to moderate income housing, with many houses either being cheap housing that needs a lot of work or housing outside of the budget of that low to moderate income range. They’ve also been looking at ways to better utilize housing in local downtowns.
When it comes to various childcare initiatives, Lumsden said the major concern is getting competitive wages so providers can attract needed staff. When looking at some of the areas the state has focused on, it pertains to new facilities instead of looking at avenues to allow current providers to be able to expand their staff and how many kids they can take on.
“Until we can solve the wage issue, we’re going to have a continuing issue,” Lumsden said.
Encouraging involvement in the Jones County Young Professionals is another priority.
More locally, Lumsden highlighted work done with catalyst grants in Wyoming to bring in a new Mexican restaurant and Oxford Junction to renovate a new commercial space and downtown housing. Another local effort is fundraising for new Christmas decorations for Onslow.