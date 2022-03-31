The weather is finally warming, and there’s few things better than a stroll outside where you can enjoy the spring sun.
Animal Welfare Friends invites the public to enjoy that walk with a buddy. Whether needed to get steps in over the lunch hour, or stretch legs a bit before dinnertime, the shelter can set people up with a joyful canine companion as a “lunch buddy” to help them make the most of it.
From 11:30 a.m. on until the shelter closes at 5:30 p.m., people can stop in to get a lunch buddy—no appointment needed! They can choose a specific dog they want to get to know or walk whichever dog is next on the walk list. On the first visit, people fill out a participation form, and a brief training session will be available about working with and walking a shelter dog. Then, people will be free to enjoy the walking paths on the shelter’s land (though we recommend you wear older walking shoes, as they are not paved).
Not convinced? Did you know research has shown that just being around a dog can lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol? Studies also show that adults who regularly walk dogs reduce their risk of coronary heart disease, osteoporosis, colon and breast cancer and type-2 diabetes. And on one half hour walk, people can burn 127 calories!
We’d also like to highlight just how much a walk means to a shelter dog. It helps relieve their boredom, curb destructive behavior, encourage healthy digestion and weight control, keeps their joints healthier and really gives them better quality of life while they wait for their forever family.
Consider taking photos or videos to post on social media and help others see the great animal. The Wooftrax app can be downloaded and track steps to earn donation money for the shelter!
Not comfortable with dogs? The public is welcome to spend time socializing with shelter cats during open hours! No appointment needed, and kids can participate, too.