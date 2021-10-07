Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC), a rural electric and fiber internet cooperative based in Anamosa, will observe National Cooperative Month throughout the month of October.
MVEC is the third largest electric cooperative in the state of Iowa serving nearly 14,000 members spread over nine counties. MVEC was founded in 1935 by members to establish electric service in rural east central Iowa.
Cooperatives are member-owned and adhere to the same set of seven principles that reflect the entities’ core values of honesty, transparency, equity, inclusiveness and service to the greater community good.
During National Cooperative Month, MVEC will retire patronage to its members. Instead of customers, a cooperative has members who have an ownership interest in the company. Funds remaining after expenses are called margins or patronage capital and are reinvested in providing members with the best possible service.
As new funds continue to come in, they replace old funds that are then paid back to members in the form of a patronage dividend check. Over the last 40 years, MVEC has retired $15.7M in patronage to member-owners.
“Maquoketa Valley is a reflection of our local community and its evolving needs. We view our role as a catalyst for good and making our corner of the world a better place,” Jeremy Richert, CEO of Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative, said.
“With more than 80 years of experience serving our local communities, we provide safe, reliable and affordable service. Just five years ago, we leveraged our Smart Grid technology to launch MVlink, our high-speed fiber internet service, to continue to meet the needs of our members in rural Iowa. We were proud to be able to boost speeds at no additional cost to members and provide affordable, reliable internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our MVlink members were able to stay productive and connected during that difficult time.”
Across the country, electric and telecom co-ops play a critical role in the expansion of rural broadband. MVlink fiber internet service is currently available to MVEC’s rural electric members in Jones, Jackson, Delaware and Dubuque counties and the community of Coggon, as well as portions of Lake Delhi and the City of Anamosa.