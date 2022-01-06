A methamphetamine user who illegally possessed a loaded handgun was sentenced to two years in federal prison.
Timothy James Hensley, 44, from Martelle, received the prison term after an August 16 guilty plea to one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.
Evidence at a prior hearing showed that on Oct. 19, 2020, Hensley was stopped by a Linn County sheriff’s deputy for driving a truck with a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle. During the stop, the deputy learned that Hensley was barred from driving and had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for court. During a search of Hensley’s person, the deputy found a container with methamphetamine. During a search of a backpack found on the passenger’s seat, officers found approximately 25 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.
Hensley was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Hensley was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hensley is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was investigated by the Linn County Sherriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dan Chatham.