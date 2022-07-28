Martelle
Martelle will be celebrating 150 years.
On Saturday, July 30, the special celebration weekend will start with a parade scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with the lineup and registration beginning at the RIVER VALLEY COOP at 10:30 a.m.
This year’s grand marshal, in keeping with the history of 1972, will be the eldest Martelle resident. Earlier this year, Neoma Clark Robertson, at age 93 was pleased to accept this honor. Sadly, due to a fall and other health complications, Neoma died on April 27. Her dear friend, June Maiden Smothers was the next oldest Martelle citizen and graciously accepted the honor in this year’s parade. June was born and raised in Martelle, a place that has always been home throughout her 90 plus years! Honoring senior citizens has been a recurring theme at Martelle celebrations.
Events will be held Saturday afternoon until 6 p.m. at the ball field with food at the concession stand and lots of fun scheduled for all ages, including a horseshoe tournament (please call Dalton to register at 319-310-6413), bouncy house, dunk tank, and lots of entertainment for the children! Live music will be provided by D’z Guy’z beginning at 6 p.m. In 1972, the evening’s entertainment was an old-fashioned square dance.
On Sunday, July 31, local churches will hold their regular services.
• Martelle Christian Church located at 214 S. Military St. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:30am. Vacation Bible School has just concluded so come enjoy the children as they put on their VBS program during worship. This year’s theme was “Discovery on Adventure Island: Quest for God’s Great Light.”
• Martelle United Methodist Church located at 107 South Street. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Jayson Stover and Rev. Sue-Ellen Sherman invite you to enjoy the morning beginning with a special Sesquicentennial Sunday service of memories focusing on the history of the town and church. Afterwards, people are encouraged to take a short walk over to the fire station for more memories and ice cream!
• Fairview Grace Fellowship Church, located at 23456 County Road E34, Anamosa. Adult Sunday school class is at 9 a.m., and the topic is “Never Tire of Doing the Right Thing.” Worship is at 10 a.m., congregational leadership functions as the pastoral leaders with one of those being Gary Petersen.
• Fairview Baptist Church, located at 23194 County Road E34, Anamosa. Worship is at 9:30 a.m.
• Linn Grove Presbyterian Church, located at 2000 Linn Grove Rd, Mount Vernon. Worship begins at 9 a.m.
Following worship, you are invited to join us for more good conversation and “catching up” time at the fire station in Martelle. There you can enjoy the Sloppy Joe luncheon and ice cream social, perhaps a game or two of Martelle trivia and BINGO, watch the historical video and look at pictures collected over the years as we reminisce together about those “good times in Martelle.” The Martelle Library Museum will be open on Sunday afternoon for a glimpse into more of Martelle’s history. Mark your calendar now to “Come Home to Martelle” on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31.