On Wednesday April 27, at approximately 7:42 a.m., Linn County deputies, sheriff’s rescue, Central City Fire and Center Point Ambulance responded to a farm accident in a field on Bowdish Road west of Whittier Road, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office press release.
On arrival, rescuers discovered that 73-year-old Stephen Jay Martin of Springville had been operating a field processor when he stopped to make some adjustments to the equipment. It appeared Martin slipped and fell from the equipment, sustaining an injury which resulted in his death.
Following the news of the accident, the Linn County Fair honored Martin on the organization’s Facebook page.
“Stephen has been part of the Linn County Fair Association since 1973. He was our longest standing member, and he was proud of that title! Stephen was a familiar face to many throughout the years at the fairgrounds and in the community. You could usually find Stephen near the antique tractor display during the fair. He worked hard to get the 2 Cylinder Club to come to the fair and display the history, in the form of tractors, they were all so proud of,” the post said.
“He loved bringing families and friends together each year at the fair and was instrumental in leading change and growth of the fair. Many improvement projects around the fair involved him — most notably the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building. He took great pride in this project as Lynn Dunn was his best friend who left us too early in 2008. Stephen wanted to help make Lynn’s dream a reality, which he did, and it is now instrumental in making our fairgrounds successful year-round.”
The post also mentioned his history with the fair, showing livestock there and his kids and grandkids carrying on the tradition, as well as his role in sponsoring the fireworks each year and the smiles they brought.
“Stephen will be missed, fair will be different, our meetings will be different, but his memory will live on. He left us with an ache in our hearts but imprinted our hearts and minds with many laughs, smiles and memories that we will all cherish,” the post said.