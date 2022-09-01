Springville
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Martin family, owners of Martin Family Farms, on Thursday, Aug. 25.
“What makes Iowa a special place…is our people, and that’s something we need to continue to celebrate,” Naig said.
This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award. The Martins are the 166th to receive the award since it began nearly two decades ago.
The award has become an important part of highlighting the positive impact being made by Iowa’s farmers.
“We need to do a better job of recognizing folks who are doing the right things, that are engaged in their community to say thanks,” Naig said.
The family’s farm, established more than 80 years ago, is based outside of Springville and run by Albert and Vicki Martin along with their children Preston, Paige and Parker. In addition to raising corn, soybeans and alfalfa, the family has 30 head in their cow-calf operation and feed out about 70 steers.
Naig said in being considered for the award, a family needs to doing “all the right things” when it comes to livestock. The Martins have implemented many innovative practices including working closely with their feed supplier on feed rations, maintaining a proper vaccination program in coordination with their herd veterinarian and are continuously adapting best practices based on condition scoring. Martin said they use multiple vets throughout the year and strive not just to breed their cattle but ensure the use of good genetics to produce “cattle that are going to be beneficial to the industry.”
The award also takes stewardship and conservation practices into account. The family has incorporated no-till, strip-till and minimum till practices on most of their row crop acres and were early adopters of the use of cover crops. They also split their application of nitrogen, use tile drainage and have waterways that they mow for hay
“We’ve been farming for five generations, and we want it to continue,” Albert said. “We want to take care of the land, just like it’s our own, and we want to make sure we can hand it down from generation to generation.”
Finally, a family must be heavily engaged in the community. They have hosted presentations at local schools with tractors and other farm equipment. Within the larger community, Albert has served as the Linn County Fair Board president for four years and the vice president of the Springville Community School District School Board for three years. Vicki is involved in Faith Formation at their church and is a co-chair of the swine community group.
The Martins were nominated for offering their barn after calving for a local FFA member to raise his poultry entry.
“I didn’t think we were doing anything different than anybody else,” Albert said. “It was a little bit of a shock.”
Ethan Hosek, who nominated the Martins, said he felt nominating them was important, “because it shows not only my appreciation, but my family’s appreciation,” and he wanted to find a way to give back for what the Martin family had given him.
Hosek said while he feels Martin was correct in his assertion that many in the local farming community likewise would have assisted him or any other 4-H/FFA member in what they needed for their project, that didn’t lessen the appreciation he had been given.
As winners, the Martins were given a Good Farm Neighbor plaque as well as an oak tree to be planted on the farm.