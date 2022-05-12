On Tuesday, May 3, at 1:12 p.m., Linn County Sheriff’s deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Springville Fire Department and Anamosa Ambulance responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover accident involving injuries at Fairview Road and Pleasant Street in Viola.
Upon emergency personnel’s arrival on scene, they discovered a Silver 2019 Buick Encore operated by Brian Richards-Bensley, 49, of Mechanicsville in the north ditch of Fairview Road. Richards-Bensley had been traveling west on Fairview Road when it appeared he had driven onto the north shoulder losing control of his vehicle upon entering the north ditch. The vehicle had rolled down a steep embankment coming to rest against several trees at the bottom of the ditch.
Investigation of the accident determined the vehicle was westbound on Fairview Road approaching the intersection with Pleasant Street in Viola when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Richards-Bensley was the lone occupant and driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident. Richards-Bensley was evaluated at the scene by Anamosa Ambulance personnel and Rescue 57 for what was determined to be minor injuries. A family dog was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and the dog was not injured. Richards-Bensley was wearing his seatbelt when the accident occurred. The Buick Encore involved in the accident had extensive damage with full airbag deployment.
Brian Richards-Bensley, the driver of the Buick Encore, was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center and cited for failure to maintain control, failure to have a valid Iowa driver’s license, and operating while intoxicated (second offense).