Anamosa’s Memorial Day activities will start at 9 a.m. at the memorial on the east side of the courthouse. Starting at 9:30 a.m. will be a parade from High Street to Riverside Cemetery. The Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery will begin at 10:15 a.m. Following the ceremony, a picnic will be held at the Elm Street Pavilion benefitting the Jones County Freedom Rock.
If it is raining, the ceremony will be held in the high school auditorium starting at 10 a.m. All of the other outdoor activities will be canceled.
The activities are sponsored by the Anamosa veterans’ organizations.
Wyoming
Wyoming Cemetery Memorial Day Services will be held on Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have any questions concerning the Memorial Day Observance, please contact Denny Carstensen.
Help is needed on Memorial Day by Wyoming Legion Post #259 with the Avenue of Flags. If you would like to be a part of the Memorial Day observance, help is needed to move the large flags and poles from the Memorial Hall, place them at the cemetery, and then take them down again later in the day. Work will start at 5:30 a.m. at the Memorial Hall loading flags and poles and then move to the cemetery by 6 a.m. for set up. Retiring of the flags will begin at 4 p.m. at the cemetery.
Springville
Memorial Day services will take place at 10 a.m. at the Springville cemetery and 11 a.m. at Wilcox Cemetery in Viola.
Oxford Junction
Traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Oxford Junction Mayflower Cemetery. It will be followed by a community potluck meal at the Oxford Junction Legionnaire Ballroom.
