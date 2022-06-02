Anamosa
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day activities returned in full to Anamosa.
Last year, after a hiatus, the ceremony returned to Riverside Cemetery after going virtual in 2020. For 2022, the service at the Jones County Veterans Memorial returned to the east lawn of the courthouse.
Commander of VFW Post 4077 and master of ceremonies Becky DirksHaugsted said she often gets asked why Memorial Day is marked with a pair of separate ceremonies. One at the memorial and one in the cemetery.
“The names on this monument are the names of the Jones County veterans who have died in the service of their country,” she said. “Since it was erected, we have had to add names on it twice. These Americans have left our schools, our shops and our farms to take up weapons against the foe. They were aware of the dangers before then, yet they always responded to the call of duty.
“It is fitting that we take this moment, here, today, to honor these heroic dead.”
At the ceremony, Barry Anderson, who gave the invocation and benediction at both ceremonies, asked the crowd to think on current events.
“This morning seems a little different than most Memorial Days because of what’s happening in the United States, what’s happening in Europe, what’s happening all over the world,” he said. “Those flags up there mean more to me than they ever have. I hope they do to you also.”
Following the return of the parade, the traditional ceremony at Riverside Cemetery featured the customary recitation of “In Flanders Fields” by Ally-Anna Wheeler, a laying of a wreath and a reminder of the history of the holiday and its purpose. In lieu of a keynote speaker, the ceremony focused on the history of the battlefield cross. The tradition got its start in the Civil War and has continued to evolve to modern day. While it has its roots in the 19th century, it’s role as a memorial developed later. It was during the Korean War that it likely began to take on more significance and offer an opportunity for comrades to more the fallen.
That symbol continues to this day.
“The latest version of the battlefield cross, rifle, helmet, boots and dog tags, has become the symbol of loss, of mourning and closure for the living,” VFW Gale Edwards Post 4077 Quartermaster Cheyenne Lerch said.
A demonstration followed, explaining the significance of each piece. The boots symbolize the last march, gun, with bayonet and inverted, that they went down fighting, dog tags to ensure “their identity will never be forgotten” and helmet signifying what they stood for and that the battle is over.
“The battlefield cross is a sacred symbol amongst military members,” Lerch said. “Since a funeral is typically not possible during wartime, these symbols serve as a rallying point where surviving members of a unit can mourn and remember their fallen comrade.
“This Memorial Day, reach out to the veterans that you know and give them a simple message, ‘We Remember.’”