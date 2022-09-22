Stress management is a key component in mental health recovery and wellbeing. Slowing down to notice the beauty of a sunset is a daily stress reduction opportunity. The Iowa sunsets coupled with wide open farmland is an awe-inspiring combination.
Farm Family Wellness Alliance (FFWA) was formed as a response to the derecho storms of 2020. Farm Foundation partnered with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach and supporters to offer Iowa farm families prepaid, confidential mental health resources. Services were extended to Illinois Farm Families in August 2021.
ISU Extension and Outreach has had a mental health hotline since the farm crisis of the 1980s, but it became clear farm family stress was increasing, making the need for more services and support necessary. According to an American Farm Bureau survey, the majority of agricultural workers say their mental health declined during COVID-19.
In September 2021, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship had received a $500,000 grant to increase farmer mental health outreach in Iowa.
“We all need help from time to time, and farmers and landowners are no exception. Some of the challenges they face are unique, like long-term financial stress, unpredictable weather and market uncertainty. We want anyone dealing with added stress and mental health challenges to know that they are not alone,” said Naig.
“We are proud to partner with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to help make mental health and wellness resources more accessible to farmers and our rural communities.”
Naig went on to announce they would use the funds to partner with ISU Extension and Outreach in providing mental health and wellness resources to farmers. John Lawrence, ISU vice president for extension and outreach, said in the same announcement, “These resources can help farmers and farm families deal with the added stress.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, farmers are at a greater risk of dying by suicide, with close to 50% of farmer suicides being in the 65 and older age group. The focus has been on the younger generations, but it’s become evident all members of farm families, at all ages, benefit from mental health support.
Personal Assistance Services (PAS), an organization known for helping people through a variety of life needs and events, provides confidential coaching and counseling free of charge for farm families through FFWA.
Their website states, “Farm families experience unique demands on their time and energy. In addition to responsibilities on the farm, they also seek to fulfill family responsibilities, meet financial obligations, handle changes in the weather and the economy, and maintain a healthy family and social life. The key to balancing it all is having access to the right tools, resources and support.”
In a 2021 National Mental Health Month press release, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) President Craig Hill said, “As a grain and livestock farmer, I understand the mindset of wanting to push through, get the job done and suppress how we’re feeling to not concern others. But if we’re not taking care of ourselves, we will be unable to take care of the things we hold dear — like our families, farms, land and livestock.
“It can be hard to slow down in the midst of all that needs to get done on the farm. While our bodies take wear and tear from farming, our minds can, too, and in times of stress, we need to keep those healthy as well.”
During an IFBF Spokesman Speaks podcast episode, Dr. Larry Tranel, an Iowa State University (ISU) Extension dairy specialist and pastoral psychologist said, “When we look at chronic farm stress, we realize it can dampen a person’s spirit, their appetite and their physical stamina. And dealing with stress and building resiliency is a learned skill.”
Stress management is essential to the wellbeing of farmers and their families. When unsupported and untreated, stress can lead to mental health challenges, substance abuse and addiction. A person experiencing a mental health crisis may not even realize they are experiencing challenges. Signs of someone who may be at risk include: decline in the care of animals, increase in illnesses, change in routine, increase in farm accidents, or decline in appearance of the farm.
A Bank Iowa December 2021 survey confirmed that Iowa’s agricultural community faces the challenge of mental health stigma. “If I thought I had a mental illness, I would be reluctant to seek help,” and “There are negative impressions, stereotypes or stigma about mental health in my community,” were statements that resonated with close to half of the farmer respondents.
Mental health begins with connection and communication, which requires a person to step out of isolation and into community. Naig and many in the field of mental health recovery hope farmers will realize they are not alone and resources are available. They encourage family, friends and neighbors to watch out for each other.