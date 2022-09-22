Mental health

Stress management is a key component in mental health recovery and wellbeing. Slowing down to notice the beauty of a sunset is a daily stress reduction opportunity. The Iowa sunsets coupled with wide open farmland is an awe-inspiring combination.

 Erin LaBelle • Staff Photo

Farm Family Wellness Alliance (FFWA) was formed as a response to the derecho storms of 2020. Farm Foundation partnered with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach and supporters to offer Iowa farm families prepaid, confidential mental health resources. Services were extended to Illinois Farm Families in August 2021.

ISU Extension and Outreach has had a mental health hotline since the farm crisis of the 1980s, but it became clear farm family stress was increasing, making the need for more services and support necessary. According to an American Farm Bureau survey, the majority of agricultural workers say their mental health declined during COVID-19.

