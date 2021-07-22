Anamosa
Mae Hingtgen, director of the East Central Iowa Mental Health region, sat down with the Jones County Board of Supervisors to discuss what she’s been working on earlier this month.
Hingtgen started by talking about Senate File 619, which took mental health service funding off property taxes. The bill funds services out of the general fund moving forward. Before the bill was passed, in January, the regional set their per capita at $30.20.
Regions have to spend down fund balances. With a different senate file, the state had said regions had to have their fund balance spent down below 40% by fiscal year 2022, so the county had levied $0 to help that process.
For expenses, the region needed $36.38, plus their fund balance which they’d been in the process of trying to spend down. Including in the funding for 619, the regions can levy at a number not to exceed $21.14, and the state would provide $15.86, for a total spending authority of $37 per capita. After the regional board looked at the bill at their May meeting and looked at their expenses, the fund balance they were trying to spend down plus the funds they would get from the state, which at the $15.86 per capita, came to around $9.5 million, more than covers the district’s needs for the year. The board, therefore, set the levy at zero, because with the current balance and state funding, it would get them to about the 40% threshold required.
When it came to the region’s fund balance the way the language was being interpreted, it was going to leave the region with more funds than they needed. The Department of Management said that the region had to levy at the $21.14, notifying the counties of the new levy after the June 15 deadline. That required levy generates another $12.7 million for the region.
If the region doesn’t get below the required 40% of the fund balance, the extra money would go back to the state, which the Department of Human Services has full discretion over. With the $21 million in the bank, plus the $12.7 the state is requiring the region to levy, the region has asked to be able to refuse state funds that aren’t needed. The state is investigating that possibility.
Even after returning state funds, if the region is still over the requirement to get their fund balance below 40%, any additional money, even if it’s local funds, goes back to the state.
“That’s the part of the bill that we really have a problem with. We want to make sure our local money stays local,” Hingtgen said.
After this fiscal year, the state would fund it out of their general funds, and counties would not have to levy. The levy for the next fiscal year is set to be $38 and then $40 and allow for growth. The funding should work, according to Hingtgen, as long as that plan is stuck to.
“I do have a concern that, in our situation, there is if you will, too much money, and they’ll look at that and say, ‘There’s so much money, we don’t need to allocate the full $38,’” she said.