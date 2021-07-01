Monticello
With State Farm just short of a century in business, one local chapter wanted to find a way to give back.
Rick Meyer is teaming up with local Fareway stores in Anamosa and Monticello July 1 to give away 999 reusable grocery bags in honor of the company’s 99th anniversary, having been founded June 7, 1922.
It’s not a company-wide promotion, just something Meyer decided to do on his own. The goal was simple: it was a clever way to celebrate a milestone for the company while simultaneously giving back to the community.
“I’m just trying to do something to give back to the community,” he said. “I was trying to get creative with the theme of State Farm’s been ‘sustained’ for 99 years and reusable grocery bags help sustain.”
With reusable grocery bags back in grocery stores, Meyer said the timing worked out for a cool promotion and gets them into stores ahead of the 4th of July rush. All that is required is to shop at Fareway, and customers will receive a bag when they check out.