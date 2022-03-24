Wyoming
After weeks of getting input from staff, parents, students and the community, the Midland school board held their public hearing to decide what the school calendar would look like for the 2022-2023 school year.
Before the board were three options: a status quo option, the four-day student week with Monday being for teachers to prep for the week or a hybrid was possible including, matching up a few extra Wednesday days off to match up with days that Olin had full professional development days.
Superintendent Caleb Bonjour said that based on the feedback the district had received, the four-day calendar was likely off the table.
“It’d be my recommendation, based on a lot of the feedback, I think that to go into a four-day week this year would not be possible. We’d have a lot of challenges we’d have to figure out,” Bonjour said.
While staff supported (either selecting support or strongly support) a four-day student week at a nearly 58% mark among the 38 responses and the 40 student respondents supported it at some level at 55%, the parent group, with 144 responses, saw more people strongly against it (36.3%) than voted for either support option combined (32.1%).
Of the parent respondents, 47 said they would need assistance with childcare and concern over that factor was one of the more common comments made. Another issue brought up across the respondents was concern over whether students would be able to stay focused over the course of the longer school day needed to pull off the new calendar set up.
“Overall, the process of getting public feedback was generally good. I think the nice thing was a lot of the feedback was just given in general, as well as on the calendar. So, some suggestions of just, in general, ‘What are we doing with before and after school programs?’ that’s something that the district could look into,” Bonjour said.
“I think, overall, it was just a good opportunity to get generalized feedback…what needs might be for our district.”
With that feedback, the board members moved toward a discussion of the hybrid model. When settling on a final calendar, it wasn’t just as simple as selecting one of the three options placed before them.
A couple of elementary staff members in attendance said they felt that having the half days on Wednesday were enough for them, but Bonjour was still looking at getting staff more professional development time built into the calendar.
“There are multiple things we want to district-wide. We don’t have time for that right now. If we try to do anything crossover between the two buildings within the two hours we have at the end of the day, it’s not adequate time to be able to do anything that is significant,” he said.
Board vice president Katalin Rushford said that she felt the hybrid model in front of them and the amount of personal development days built in, with two full days in four of the months, still concerned her for the inconvenience it put on families in need of daycare on the full days.
The board members therefore discussed the possibility of changing one of the half days per month to a full day, generally the first week, instead of two for personal development. The board played around with the possibility of moving half-days or and professional development days around, but elected to stick with Wednesday. The exceptions were January, selecting Martin Luther King Day, and February, selecting President’s Day. Both had been listed as vacation days in the schedule. The other development days in that proposed calendar were turned into half days and the Wednesday early out after Presidents’ Day was made a full day.
The schedule moved up the final day for students from the 25th of May to the 23rd, with the last day for staff being moved up two days as well.