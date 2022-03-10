Midland is currently trying to figure out if they are going to join a handful of Iowa school districts in moving from a five-day school week to a four-day school week for students, with the fifth day being used for staff prep.
Superintendent Caleb Bonjour said in post on the district’s Facebook pages that looking at what’s best for the big picture, how to “constructively utilize the calendar” was a way he felt the goals of growing the education of the district could be accomplished.
“With the impacts of the pandemic still being widely felt, a teacher shortage leading to difficulty in hiring teachers, and sub shortage leading to it being difficult to find subs while having staff give up their prep time to cover for each other. We are trying to look at ways to combat all of these issues,” he said.
Four reasons cited for the consideration of the four-day week included teacher retention, teacher effectiveness, teacher recruitment and student and staff morale. In the post, Bonjour said the district has been researching whether it would be a viable option and that it, “garnered enough support to warrant further investigation.”
Under the proposal, Monday would be the day without school to allow teachers to prep for the week, while also having the smallest impact due to holidays already on the schedule and activity impact. It would mean the elementary day would be 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. for the secondary.
A site has been set up with the background information of the idea, midland.k12.ia.us/2022-2023-school-calendar/, frequently asked question, a survey for feedback and an email for questions, 2023Caledar@midland.k12.ia.us. Feedback has been taken at a question-and-answer session March 3, a school board work session discussed the issue March 7 and Bonjour would be available to answer questions at conferences March 8 at the secondary school and March 10 at the elementary. A video is also available on the district’s Facebook pages running through the information.
The other calendar option being considered is sticking with the status quo. A hybrid of the two would also be a possibility. The calendar is slated to be voted on at the March 21 board meeting.