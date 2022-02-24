Midland FFA currently has 96 members for the 2021-2022 school year. With the introduction of eighth grade members, numbers and involvement has increased exponentially.
The chapter came into the school year on a high after three teams were named state champions this spring and summer: ag biotechnology, ag issues and agronomy. This was a very exciting time as ag Issues and agronomy are also contests held at the national level.
Both ag issues and agronomy had to compete virtually to make it into the top 50% to be able to compete in person. The teams worked hard and both made it to the in-person round at nationals in Indianapolis, Ind.
Nationals also saw Chiara Dusanek competing in talent, where she was selected for the finals. Midland FFA was also recognized as a three-star chapter, the highest rating given. The agronomy team consisting of Hope Saroka, Justin Agnitsch, Coy Petersen and Jared Crock, earned a silver rating and placed 12th overall.
The ag issues team of Kole Michaud, Trenton Rickels, Chiara Dusanek, Alivia Smith, Hannah Fishwild and Isabelle Ricketts advanced to the finals stage earning a gold rating and fourth place. It was a really neat experience for these members from Midland to represent the State of Iowa at nationals.
Busy summer
Summer not only involved prep for these events, but also fairs, petting zoos, livestock judging, crop scouting, COLT (Chapter Officer Leadership Training) and officer retreat. The retreat allowed officers to plan the year and make decisions about continued activities as well as new traditions.
One of these new traditions was a fun run (Glow Run) that the chapter planned for the Sunday before Homecoming week to kick off a week of celebration. With over 250 community members and students participating, more than $2,750 was raised that was split between two families in the Midland district.
To engage new potential members, the chapter hosted a local greenhand fire-up for highschoolers and a discovery fire-up for our eighth-grade members. Students were able to engage with officers and learn about opportunities available within FFA.
Three members were also awarded their American degree, which is the highest degree in the National FFA Organization that fewer than a half of 1% of members earn. These members were Kristina Agnitsch, Griffin Gravel and Brett Schoenherr.
Since this was an off year from farm safety, Midland FFA reached out to and worked with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to present to sixth through 12th graders on ATV safety. As fall ended, the chapter celebrated our younger members at the Degree Banquet where 24 discovery, 32 greenhand and eight chapter degrees were awarded to members.
Christmas City
As the days get shorter and the air gets colder, Christmas City is getting closer. This year Midland FFA helped not only with Christmas light setup and tear down, but also hosted kids’ activities in the library for youth as they waited to talk to Santa.
This season also brings wreath-making. This is a tradition that has been part of the Midland FFA chapter for 20-plus years and is a great celebration of community, as well as a great way to earn the money to purchase FFA jackets for all Greenhand FFA members.
This year exceeded expectations as chapter members made, decorated and sold more than 240 wreaths.
As the second semester starts, the chapter is gearing up for another set of events and activities for students. FFA advisor Jennifer Westphal is working with 16 eighth grade students on science fair projects ranging from flower preservation methods, to making homemade popping boba, to calculating fat content of gas state and fast food hamburgers.
Nine members attended the legislative symposium to discuss important issues in education and agriculture.
Now comes the season of leadership development events, proficiencies and state degrees. Justin Agnitsch, Trenton Rickels, Bryce Rushford and Reece Vacek have been selected to receive their state FFA degree this spring. Four proficiencies and a National Chapter Award application will be on their way to Ankeny for judging.
As the chapter looks forward, they are excited for a ski trip, hockey game and events planned for FFA week. The public is invited Feb. 26 to the Iowa City Polar Plunge as they will be freezing for a reason.
Members are also putting work and time into practices as they prepare to compete in creed speaking, public speaking, conduct of meetings, pari pro, ag sales, radio broadcasting, experience the action, ag communication, ag biotechnology, ag CSI, ag impact and chapter program.
As always, Midland FFA strives to provide skills in premier leadership, personal growth and career success for all of its members.