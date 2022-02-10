Purpose: The purpose of the Midland High School Hall of Fame is to recognize graduates, employees, and contributors who have distinguished themselves by their contributions in academics, athletics, fine arts, career, community service and/or society as a whole.
Nominees: An individual or group only needs to be nominated once. Once an individual or group is nominated, they will be considered for the hall of fame on a yearly basis. Nominees can be from any school that has consolidated with Midland.
Midland Community Schools includes the following schools: Center Junction, Lost Nation, Monmouth, Onslow, Oxford Junction and Wyoming. A nominee can be nominated before their waiting time is over but will not be considered until the waiting time has passed. The committee will meet every August to determine the upcoming year’s class.
Contributors
Persons who have made outstanding contributions to Midland High School (including Center Junction, Lost Nation, Monmouth, Onslow, Oxford Junction and Wyoming schools), generally over a long period of years.
This could be through volunteer service or financial contributions. Nominees in this category need not be Midland Community High School graduates. Examples could include, but are not limited to: long time volunteers, athletic or music booster club members and/or financial benefactors.
Coaches/sponsors
Induction in this category is limited to those who served Midland Community Schools, as coaches or sponsors of an activity for a minimum of seven years. Coaches and/or sponsors must be “retired” from their programs before being considered for induction into the Hall of Fame in this category. Nominees in this category need not be Midland Community High School graduates.
Teams/groups
This honors outstanding achievement by a particular team or group while representing Midland Community Schools. This could include, but not limited to state qualifying teams, conference/district champions or equivalent for fine arts. A 10-year waiting period, from graduation, is in place on all team inductions.
Individuals
Those with outstanding individual achievement while representing Midland Community Schools qualify. This can include, but is not limited to state qualifiers, state record holders or the equivalent for fine arts. A 10-year waiting period, from graduation, is in place for all individuals.
Distinguished graduates
Induction in this category would include Midland Community Schools’ graduates who have brought honor and recognition to the school and community through their achievements following graduation.
All Midland Community Schools’ graduates are eligible for induction in this category. Instead of accomplishments while attending Midland Community Schools, nominees in this category could be considered for induction (but are not limited to) through intercollegiate accomplishments, professional, humanitarian, leadership and/or lifetime achievements and/or significant accomplishments to his/her community, state or nation. A 10- year waiting period after graduation would be imposed before an individual would be considered for induction to the Midland Community High School Hall of Fame in this category.