Superior Honor Roll (GPA = 3.85 or higher)
12th: Rashelle Cole, Chiara Dusanek, Alex Lehrman, Allison Paulsen, Trenton Rickels, Elizabeth Soper, Kaleb Westphal
11th: Caden Ballou, Sophia Coates, Hannah Firshwild, Gracie Franzen, Karley Schaefer, Kalie Stoll
10th: Anna Bartels, Gracie Harrington, Coy Petersen, Isabelle Ricketts, Amaya Terrell
9th: Kaylee Atkinson, Claire Dosland, Alyssa Eckhardt, Clarissa Fox, Morgan Hollingshead, Cadence King, Olivia Paulsen, Haleigh Payne, Jayson Ruley, Gracee Tompkins
8th: McKenna Doll, Gabriella Franzen, Emerson Huston
7th: Masyn Brodersen, Sophia Hunter, Addison Miller, Max Moore, Dakota Nicely, Crystal Schumacher, Gabriella Wiese-Jones
6th: Corbyn Brodersen, Avery Edwards, Ava Fagan, Rylan Graves, Landri Hansen, Kylie LaFella, Josie Petersen
Honor Roll (GPA = 3.75-3.849)
11th: Dalton Davis, Bryce Rushford, Bridgette Velasquez
10th: Shyanne Brown, Alexis Jellison, Ty Jensen
9th: Tylan Bentley, Josephine Geerts, Bryce Leeper, Sierra Ricklefs
8th: Anthony Harrington, Christian Peterson, Nathan Rickels
7th: Janiya Bullock, Ava Franzen, Ainzlee Soper
6th: Dane Ballou, Cael Eckhardt, Corbin Eganhouse, Logan Gravel
Improvement Honor Roll (Improved S2 GPA from S1 GPA)
12th: Rashelle Cole, Jamisen Dodge, Emma Gerdes, Carter Lee, Cayden Miller, Bryce Rushford, Elia Strong, Jon Thomsen, Kaleb Westphal
11th: James Baker, Caden Ballou, Logan Bicknese, Lawson Brandenburg, Kaden Braswell, Sophia Coates, Dalton Davis, Sara Derby, Warren Etten, Alexis Galloway, Shayden Hansen, Andrew King, Jerry Kotz, Payton Rockwell, Amaya Terrell, Jayda Thomsen, Bridgette Velasquez, Austin Williams
10th: Heath Bodkin, Isaiah Bodkin, Jordan Buford, Cale Crist, Gracie Harrington, Alexis Jellison, Ty Jensen, Chase Moore, Paige Peasley, Coy Petersen, Sophia Raubs, Laci Rorah, Keegan Rushford, Jaquan Ward
9th: Kaylee Atkinson, Tylan Bentley, Cale Bousselot, Michelle Cram, Matt Crowley, Tylar Crowley, Alyssa Eckhardt, Clarissa Fox, Taelynn Gravel, Braylynn Hendley, Morgan Hollingshead, Makayla Kelsey, Cadence King, Jada Kramer, Jordin Maners, Noah Noel, Olivia Paulsen, Haleigh Payne, Jayson Ruley, Anthony Schutters, Haley Smith, Harley Smith, Shayla Thomsen, Gracee Tompkins, Lucas Wood, Alexis Young
High School Academic Letters (3.75 GPA or higher; bold = first academic letter)
12th: Rashelle Cole, Chiara Dusanek, Alex Lehrman, Allison Paulsen, Trenton Rickels, Elizabeth Soper, Kaleb Westphal
11th: Caden Ballou, Sophia Coates, Dalton Davis, Hannah Fishwild, Gracie Franzen, Karley Schaefer, Kalie Stoll, Bridgette Velasquez
10th: Anna Bartels, Shyanne Brown, Gracie Harrington, Alexis Jellison, Ty Jensen, Coy Petersen, Isabelle Ricketts, Amaya Terrell
9th: Kaylee Atkinson, Tylan Bentley, Claire Dosland, Alyssa Eckhardt, Clarissa Fox, Josephine Geerts, Morgan Hollingshead, Cadence King, Bryce Leeper, Olivia Paulsen, Halegh Payne, Sierra Ricklefs, Jayson Ruley, Gracee Tompkins