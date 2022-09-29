Midland NHS members now number seven after the induction ceremony Sept. 26. Members, from left to right, are Zain Sauer, Gracie Harrington, Coy Petersen, Anna Bartels, Karley Schaefer, Hannah Fishwild and Gracie Franzen.
Midland NHS members now number seven after the induction ceremony Sept. 26. Members, from left to right, are Zain Sauer, Gracie Harrington, Coy Petersen, Anna Bartels, Karley Schaefer, Hannah Fishwild and Gracie Franzen.
The Midland chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) grew by three Sept. 26 as they inducted new members in an induction ceremony at the middle/high school.
Juniors Anna Bartels, Gracie Harrington and Coy Petersen joined seniors Hannah Fishwild, Gracie Franzen, Zain Sauer and Karley Schaefer into the prestigious group.
Prior to being inducted, the new members to be explained the NHS emblem, the pillars of scholarship, leadership, service and character and the role of the Midland chapter.
“Our chapter is proud to be inducting these new members,” Fishwild said. “In addition to the strong academic record which established our eligibility for membership, our chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and we serve our school and community through hosting many activities.”
After being introduced, the new members took their oaths and eventually lit candles of their own, following in the footsteps of the current members earlier in the ceremony.
As newly inducted members took their seat, principal Bobby Willms had words of advice for the juniors.
“This recognition is an honor,” she said. “But I believe what makes you and your parents’ the most proud is not actual the honor itself, but the work it took to get it.
When describing how to live by the pillars at the NHS, Willms told the students that leadership was evident in their “attitude over time” and about sharing a vision, service was about selflessness, their character would be shown through their daily choices and that scholarship was a habit.