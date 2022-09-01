Name: Lori Bormann
Position: Second grade
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience? I graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a reading endorsement. I have been teaching for 27 years. I started out my teaching career at East Central School District in Miles and also for Preston Community School District, before moving to Singapore in 2000. In Singapore, I spent the last 22 years teaching at international schools, local primary schools and being a head teacher of an English enrichment school. While living abroad, I taught all levels of students from 18 months to adults.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year? Not only becoming an Eagle, but meeting and working with all my students and parents. There have been many changes in the education sector in America since teaching overseas. So, I am looking forward to being back in the public system, upgrading my own skills and making a positive impact on my students to empower them to achieve. Most importantly, I am looking forward to instilling the love of reading into my students.
Name: Emma Vacek
Position: 1st grade teacher
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
This will be my first year of teaching. I received my pre substitute authorization in April of 2021 and then I began subbing for various grade levels at both the Midland Elementary School and Midland Middle/High School. I am a 2022 graduate of the University of Dubuque. I received my degree for elementary education with endorsements in reading and special education. I completed my student teaching at Cascade Elementary, and throughout my four years at UD, I have spent numerous hours in elementary schools in the Dubuque Community School District.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
The thing I am looking forward to the most in this coming school year is building relationships with my students and making a difference. I am excited to build onto my teaching skills, and I know I will learn a lot from both my students and my fellow teachers. I know I will be working alongside some of the best people, and I cannot wait for all of the experiences that I will gain this year.
Name: Heidi Streets
Position: Music
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I will be starting my 15th year of teaching general and vocal music. During those 14 years, I have taught grades K through twelfth grade. My last teaching experience I taught 4th-6th grade General music, 6th grade choir, 7th and 8th grade guitar 1 and 2 classes and was the at-risk coordinator. I also have my master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I’m excited to be in the same school district as my entire family. My husband is an industrial technology teacher and my three kids all go to Midland.