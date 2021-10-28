Four seats are open for a four-year term.
Name: Sarah Fishwild
Family: My husband Scott (1992 Midland Alum) and I live on a farm outside of Wyoming and have two children, Cole (2017 Midland Alum) and Hannah, a junior at Midland.
Why are you running? A school board should set visions and goals for their district and hold the district accountable for the results. One school board member cannot do the job alone. It takes every member to contribute his/her own talent, while working as a team. I will be that team member who is willing to work for the education of all the students. Investing in our students now will allow for a bright future for our communities. We need to provide our students every opportunity available. Our students deserve to learn the skills in preparation for their future. We have the opportunity and responsibility to help guide the students towards success.
What is your background/experience? I have served on the Midland School Board since 2017, the past two years as vice president.
What do you hope to accomplish? My goal for being on the school board is to do what is best for our district, with emphasis on student success. The Midland district has so many positive things going on, and I want to help continue those positive things and expand on opportunities for students and communities. As a graduate of Midland, parent of a Midland graduate and parent of a current student in the Midland district, I am passionate about the success and future success of our school district.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I will use sound judgement and be levelheaded when making decisions. I want to ensure that our school district is successful and help guide the district as it plans for its future.
Name: Teri Sterk
Family: Spouse- Shawn Sterk. We have four boys, Madison Gravel (Midland graduate) and spouse Tessa, Drew Gravel, (Midland graduate), Owen Sterk (sophomore) and Cooper Sterk (freshman) at Midland.
Why are you running? To serve the students, staff and community in providing an education and opportunity for all kids.
What is your background/experience? I am a Midland alumni-lifelong resident and have seen several changes, both good and bad, over the years. I was school booster for nine years and still volunteer when possible.
What do you hope to accomplish? That opportunities are provided to students to reach their potential with the staff and coaches to support students’ goals and to provide stronger leadership and encouragement.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I am willing to listen to concerns and try to find solution. To review the educational resources available to the students and make sure they are utilized.
Name: Derek Denniston
Family: Wife, Shelby, kids, Kyson (6), Teagyn (4) and Naxton (2).
Why are you running? As a graduate, a parent of two current students, a current board member and the husband of an elementary teacher, I want to continue to be a part of ensuring that Midland continues to grow and moves forward so we can ensure a quality and safe education for our current and future students.
What is your background/experience? I graduated from Midland High School in 2007. I moved back to the district in 2009 after graduating from Hawkeye Community College and have been a resident of the district since. I was first elected to the school board in 2017 and have enjoyed being a part of the school board and hope to continue playing a role in the success of our district.
What do you hope to accomplish? There are several plans in motion within the district that have been started and or are in the beginning stages of planning. I would like to be a part in seeing these plans completed. I want to be a voice for our students and our citizens, so they know that they do have a voice within the decisions that are being made.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I have experience on the school board, and I am not afraid to make the unpopular vote. I did not and am not running for school board to gain likes; I am doing it to make a positive impact within our district and for the success of the students.
Name: Jeramie Ellefson
Family: Wife, Dana, and daughters, Jordyn (14) and Payton (9)
Why are you running? I am running for school board because I am an active community member who cares for the future of our school.
What is your background/experience? I work as a fiber manager for BDC group out of Cedar Rapids. In my free time, I am a volunteer coach/ref for my daughters’ sports teams as well as flag football, and I am a member of the Little Eagles Basketball committee. I am a volunteer fireman on the Wyoming Fire Department where I am involved in various committees, and I am also board vice president of Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming.
What do you hope to accomplish? I want to continue to help Midland grow and be a place where parents want to send their kids and where kids want to be.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I will listen to your concerns, ideas, thoughts, etc., of the Midland community and strive to do what is best for all the kids. Being a member on the school board is a team effort between the students, staff and community, and I am a team player.
Name: Stephanie Dosland
Family: Matt (husband), daughters, Claire and Hadley, stepsons, Raymond, Lane and Nathaniel.
Why are you running? I have two children currently in the Midland school district. I have a passion for helping others and being involved in our community. I want parents and children to feel confident that their voices are being heard and have confidence in our school system.
What is your background/experience? I have been the library director at Wregie Memorial Library in Oxford Junction for five years. I am currently a Lost Nation City Council member. I am a member of Lost Nation Hometown Pride, as well as a founding member of Partners of the Lost Nation Fire Company.
What do you hope to accomplish? I hope to help shape the direction of our district for all the children attending our district.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? Our district covers areas in multiple counties and small towns. I think our school board needs to represent a broader picture of our entire community.