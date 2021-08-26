Name: Nathan Becker
Grade/subject: Seventh and eighth math and consumer math
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I have been in education for a long time. I taught 3rd grade, kindergarten for 7 or 8 years, and 5th grade for 2 1/2 years. Then, I had my brain injury and have been out for a little over 2 years. Now, I am back!!!
It is neat to say I will be able to teach the seniors, some of the same kids I taught in kindergarten. I will have the 8th graders that I had in 5th grade and as kindergarteners as well, so these will be pretty neat.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am just happy to be back and not sitting around at home. It has been a long 2 years, but I am back, so I am excited!
Name: Sara Schnepper
Grade/subject: Shared school counselor with Olin Elementary
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I was a paraeducator at Wilton Elementary, have a BA Psychology from University of Iowa, MA School Counseling from Buena Vista University.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I’m looking forward to working with the students and faculty at both Olin and Midland. I’m hoping to learn as much as I can and be a resource for all students.
Name: Barry Eberhard
Grade/subject: Social studies and others
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
This is my 20th year in education, 18th overall as a full-time staff, with a couple years of substitute teaching, and experiences at all levels from K — adult. Recently, I have been teaching driver’s education for three different companies, subbing in the Cedar Rapids and CPU area and teaching four adult classes at Hawkeye Community College.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am always looking for an opportunity to support schools and make new relationships across the eastern Iowa area. The staff at Midland have been very cordial and welcoming to me, and I look forward to meeting all the new people over the next few weeks.
Name: Darren Kelley
Grade/subject: Seventh grade ELA, ELA I and math
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I’m a graduate of Clarke University in Dubuque with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and history. I have taught middle school ELA previously in Villisca before moving with my family to Maquoketa this past summer.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I’m looking forward to meeting the students of this wonderful community and returning to a more normal post-Covid teaching environment! I enjoy outdoor activities including hiking and fishing. You may spot my wife and me riding around town with our cats, Minerva and Freya. So, keep your eyes peeled!
Name: Julie Frankfurt
Grade/subject: Middle school language arts
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
Prior to my retirement in 2018, I taught high school history in the Anamosa School District. While I enjoyed my 15 years at Anamosa, I had looked forward to spending more time with my family, during my retirement. In the past couple of years, I have been blessed to get back into the education system, substitute teaching at Midland.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know the students and hopefully making a lasting impression on them as they continue their education at Midland and beyond.
I come from a long line of Midland graduates! My dad (Onslow), my three siblings and all three of my children are Midland alumni. Looking forward to being back in the Midland family.
Name: Gennifer Schroeder
Grade/subject: High school English
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
Gennifer has been a paraeducator at Midland, elementary education and strategist I and reading endorsements, substitute teaching 20-21. Gen lives in Maquoketa with her husband Nathan and their dog, Sophie. Gen says “She’s my favorite topic of conversation, and I always have a Sophie adventure story to share-just ask! In our free time, we enjoy spending time with friends and family, but especially traveling and exploring different national parks. We’re slowly checking them off our bucket list. I also enjoy listening to true crime podcasts, tending to my houseplants, reading, working on home improvement projects and running. I’m currently training for a half marathon in September!
Name: Nathan Kleinmeyer
Position: MMHS principal
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
This is my fifth year in educational leadership. Prior to becoming principal, I had many experiences in education including paraprofessional for one year, high school history teacher and coach at Riverside in Oakland for one year, eighth grade history teacher and coach for eleven years in Plattsmouth, Neb., and I served as the seventh-12th principal at GMG in Garwin for the past four years. I consider myself to always be a learner, teacher and coach at heart.
I am originally from Amana and graduated from Clear Creek Amana High School. My educational background includes a B.S. in business administration entrepreneurship and history from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, an endorsement in secondary education from Buena Vista University in Council Bluffs, a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
It is my privilege to be part of Midland secondary with the many talented teachers, staff and students! I look forward to meeting all of you and being part of this amazing family.
Name: Lacie Potter
Position: Human resources
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
Lacie is a 2010 Midland graduate. She received her associates degree in administrative assistant program from Kirkwood and her bachelors in business Administration from Capella University.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming year?
After working in healthcare for the last 10 years, it’s exciting to come back ‘home’ to familiar faces and work for/give back to the school and community I grew up in!
Name: Mary Lucas
Position: Paraprofessional
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
Mary was born in Iowa and moved back in 2019 after 40 years in Arizona. She enjoys gardening, mowing, painting, knitting, sewing, crocheting, fishing, camping and kayaking!
Name: Elly Hoehnle
Grade/subject: High school math teacher
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
My name is Mrs. Hoehnle (pronounced Hain-ly), and this is my first year at MMHS. I taught in the Clear Creek Amana schools for 14 years and also taught at Kirkwood Community College for six years. My husband and I live in Homestead with our 11-year-old daughter and two spoiled cats. Three things that I want you to know about me are:
I live in the Amana Colonies in a house built in 1864.
My favorite quote about teaching is: “Teaching consists of causing people to get into situations from which they cannot escape except by thinking. Do not handicap your children by making their lives easy.”
Robert Heinlein, from his book “The Notebooks of Lazarus Long:”
“I make enough mistakes accidentally that I never have to make one on purpose.”
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am very much looking forward to sharing my love of mathematics with my students!