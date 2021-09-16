As of Sept. 10, Superintendent Caleb Bonjour sent out an update on Midland’s health situation.
The school district, he said, was starting to feel the “crunch and stress” of many people in the district of being sick.
At the elementary, the district had 18 students absent due to illness, and one confirmed COVID-positive. This gave the school a 5% absence due to illness. At the secondary level, there were 11 COVID-positive students with more tests yet to come for 13% absence by illness. Anything greater than 10% is required to be reported to the state.
Complicating things were the three teacher and two support staff in the building also being out with illness. Missing administrative staff, Bonjour said, impacts the district’s ability to communicate in a timely manner. With three teachers missing, he said the district was about at their limit.
“If we can’t find subs…it requires us to pull other teacher to fill in for others that are out,” he said. “Three teachers out is kind of our maximum. If we start to have more than that, we’ll have to really getting creative.”
If staffing hits a critical level, the district may have to consider closing a building for a couple of days. The district is also currently analyzing their mitigation efforts, but Bonjour asked the Midland community to do their part as well by masking up when social distancing isn’t possible. While the district can’t require masking, the fact that the district was already dealing with health issues they were able to avoid most of last year was telling.
“It is going to help us stay safer longer, stay healthier longer,” Bonjour said of masking.
Bonjour said the district was also working on the possibility of setting up a vaccine clinic and encouraged people to get the vaccine if they were comfortable with it and encouraged people to talk to their physician if they had questions.