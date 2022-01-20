At the Wyoming City Council meeting Jan. 11, the school district and the city took steps to enter into a unique agreement.
Finding additional sharing agreements for the district was something Superintendent Caleb Bonjour had been tasked with when he arrived at the district in the summer. The district can receive funding for certain positions that they share, usually with other school districts. With the hiring of Bonjour as their full-time superintendent, the district lost the equivalent of funding for eight additional students.
Sharing has become popular between various school districts, but many districts have most of their agreements with the districts they share superintendents with. So, finding open sharing partners was a difficult task until Bonjour attended a meeting of a rural school advocacy group and was shocked about what he learned.
“They mentioned that you can actually share with your local municipalities, whether it’s counties, cities, any local government,” he said.
Bonjour said in reaching out to people and asking about the possibility, including his mother (a city clerk) and father (a school administrator), no one had heard about such an agreement being used but saw the benefits the agreement could bring.
The city and school board approved the sharing of three positions to start: human resources/personnel manager, helping the school with substitute management; school business official-other, helping the city with some of the technology matters; and operations director, with city and school helping each other with building and grounds issues. The agreements don’t come with set hours. The school would just bill the city for whatever work they did for them and vice versa.
Bonjour said he felt it was important for the agreements to start out small and slowly expand if the partnership was found to be useful.
“What I’ve learned is the sharing agreements that typically end up dissolving…are the ones where we come in with incredibly high expectations and we can’t always meet those expectations,” he said. “If we start small and build up from there…I think that’s a better approach.”
Other positions that could be of interest in the future if they were added to possibilities include librarian and technology. Bonjour was open to possibility to sharing a position with Oxford Junction in the future, too.