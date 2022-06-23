Citing the need for more information, the members of the city council once again tabled a sanitary pipe elevation and sewage ejector modifications for the fire station addition.
Chris Nelson, representing Shive-Hattery, said before moving forward there were a couple of more pieces of information.
The plans from the mechanical engineers included the assumption that the water from tankers would be dumped at the station and the piping needed to able to handle 100 gallons per minute, something fire chief Dan Frank said would not be happening. If smaller pipes could be used, Nelson said there should be some savings.
The elevation of the sanitary pipe was supposed to be confirmed by the contractor, and the elevation has not yet been determined. The final information that needs to be determined concerns where the line is tied in to.
The current pipe appears to be running in to a private line. The nature of that agreement and the nature of the tie-in needed to be confirmed so that the plans could be updated to accurately reflect what would be needed.
“I don’t want any more surprises,” he said, to which the council agreed.
When asked whether delays on this portion of the project were causing a delay in the building being put up, Nelson said it was not.
“From my understanding, Boomerang’s been waiting on their subcontractor to erect the building. This has nothing to do with that,” he said.