As the Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative continues its expansion of fiber internet services in the Anamosa area, the utility provider held an open house June 29 to update the public on their efforts.
Though the co-op was based just off Main Street, since they don’t service residents’ electrical needs, getting the world out on the opportunity for fiber internet was an important goal for CEO Jeremy Richert.
“To some people, they don’t know who Maquoketa Valley is, necessarily,” he said. “We wanted to have this open house event as an education opportunity for people who had questions.”
The co-op started installing fiber in the Anamosa community last year and had positive feedback from customers.
“We did this project because members were telling us it was a need,” Richert said, noting it was an opportunity to make a positive impact in the community where they were based.
Jeff Geistkemper, who’s in charge of the fiber project, met with community members and went over the map showing where the company was expanding their fiber network to and the timing of those expansions. When it comes to questions from the public, they were pretty simple.
“When?” Geistkemper said. “When will it be ready?”
Other questions fielded throughout the night involved the process for getting hooked up and what the construction process looks like.
For those curious about the timing, the MVEC website allows people to sign-up to be notified when fiber is coming to their area. They can also give the office a call, 319-462-3542
After this year, two sections of town will be left on the west side, north, around the penitentiary, and further south toward the state park. The next chunk of fiber will be next year, but what that entails has not yet been determined yet.
In the end, Richert was pleased with how the event went.
“We had a great turnout at our MVlink Open House and enjoyed meeting with attendees. The room was buzzing with great questions and anticipation of a new internet option in the community. We are pleased to bring our reliable, high-speed MVlink service to more areas of Anamosa,” Richert said.