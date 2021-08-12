We all have our personal experiences about the pandemic. There have been so many illnesses, deaths, missed milestones, and millions of lives changed in this last year and a half. My life changed as well. Loved ones, friends and associates were ill, and my family struggled with the uncertainties. More than anything, however, the pandemic opened my eyes to the unrelenting kindness of the people of Iowa.
My family came to Anamosa last August for vacation. A few days before we planned to return home to New York City, we abruptly decided to stay. Drinks with our neighbor talking about New York City during the pandemic with concerns of my two boys’ start-and-stop, on-again-off-again, NYC education, quickly turned into a tour of St. Patrick School. By the week’s end, my boys were attending school, in-person, full-time, with amazing teachers. Believe me, this is something I will never again take for granted. This welcoming school would be a tremendous comfort my kids would need during a tumultuous year.
I’m a Kansas City girl who grew up in the Midwest and then chased a dream to live and work in the Big Apple. My life changed when I moved to the biggest city in the U.S. with a career as a producer at NBC’s “Today Show.” During my 25 years at the network, I’ve traveled the world, meeting people from all walks of life and reacting with all types of people. My work and personal travel even brought me to Iowa annually, but I never thought I’d spend a year living in the Hawkeye state.
The pandemic made us take stock of our lives. After over two decades in New York City, I realized I needed to slow down a bit. I used the pandemic and the fact my kids were enrolled in a functioning school as a good reason (or was it an excuse!) to stay in Iowa. Regardless, it truly was exactly what my entire family and I needed. We reconnected with each other and connected with new friends in Iowa who made us feel at home.
A pleasant aside was that as part of my job for NBC Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, I produced the “National Days” segments on the show. In case you’re not aware, Feb. 8 is “National Iowa Day.” To emphasize the day, when Ashton Kutcher came on our show earlier this year, I asked him to record a video for us. Ashton said, “the single greatest thing about Iowa — some people think it’s the wrestling team; some people think it’s the corn; but really, the single greatest thing about Iowa is the people. The people of Iowa have honesty, and the people of Iowa have integrity. People of Iowa understand the golden rule at their core.”
Ashton said it best.
I should probably end it there, but for me, I’ve been able to sense and enjoy it in person. The real, everyday people of Iowa give me a renewed sense of just being a good person. I saw the phrase “Iowa Nice” on t-shirts when I first arrived, and I quickly realized the people of Iowa represent that very quality.
Spending these past months here is something my entire family needed. You are the people who always go the extra mile; the neighbors who welcome us; the teachers who personally deliver homework to my kids at home (when Ms. Larabee showed up at our home, my jaw dropped). Here, kindness and consideration aren’t just words for speech writers, they’re a principal value and a way of living.
Prime example: Earlier this year, my kids attended soccer camp at Mount Vernon College. When my 7-year-old wore his crocs to soccer camp, Becky saved the day. I never met Becky until she appeared after racing home to grab a pair of soccer cleats and shin guards for my young, unknowing son. Why? Because simply as Becky said, “that’s what we do in Iowa. We help others.” She then left a sweet note on my car when she knew I needed a little encouraging pep talk after a challenging morning.
Another: Living in a smaller town, I’ve learned that there aren’t necessarily a lot of gasoline stations. When I got into our car one day and the orange “empty” fuel light flashed on, I quickly made it to Casey’s gas station, but then learned they were out of gasoline! But Brooke didn’t want me to press my luck hoping to make it to the next station. She went to her car and then filled my tank with a gas can she kept for her emergencies. No questions asked. I was shocked. Brooke’s kindness changed the course of my day. Brooke is “Iowa Nice.”
And, may I say, all of you are “Iowa Nice.” It’s not a cliché. It’s real. You welcomed us into your community, supported my kids academically, culturally, and athletically. We believe we have friends here for life.
And huge kudos to my dad and stepmom who were happy to host us for the past year. They’ve provided a home for our family of four while we determine when it’s reasonable to return to NYC. We accomplished this with all of your support and midwestern hospitality.
I hope some of your “Iowa Nice” has rubbed off on my family and me as we return to the Big Apple. We plan to pass it on there!
Thank you, sincerely, Iowa.