Calendar

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presents Madelyn Gourley of Springville with a certificate for being selected as a Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Contest winner.

 Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Des Moines

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented awards to the winners of the 2022 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Contest at a ceremony held in the Agriculture Building during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Over the past year, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received submissions from K-12 students across the state and narrowed it down to 15 student artists for the 2022 issue of this annual calendar.

