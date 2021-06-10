DES MOINES
The Iowa Board of Corrections voted June 4 in support of two new wardens to join the Iowa Department of Corrections, including the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Board approved the Department's selection of Kristofer Karberg as the Warden of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Karberg was recommended to the board by a department hiring committee.
Karberg comes to Iowa from the South Dakota Department of Corrections where he has served for over eight years; he currently serves as the deputy warden of the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. Prior to joining the SDDOC, he worked for the State Department as site commander of security at the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. In total, he brings more than 28 years of security operations experience to his new role in leading the ASP team.
Commenting on the newly appointed wardens, the other being Nicholas Lamb at Fort Dodge, Department Director Beth Skinner said the following, "I am extremely excited to have both Warden Karberg and Warden Lamb joining the Iowa DOC team. These individuals bring unique skillsets to their respective prisons where they will be leading teams of outstanding correctional staff. While both of these wardens bring different work experiences to their new roles, they both have proven to be effective leaders that understand the balance in providing reliable security while also ensuring effective treatment of those under our supervision is taking place, which is at the heart of our role as an agency."
Karberg is expected to take his new position in the coming weeks. He takes over for interim warden Randy Gibbs, who came over from Fort Madison’s Iowa State Penitentiary to fill the role after the March 23 attack at the penitentiary which resulted in the death of two staff members. The role had previously been filled by Jeremy Larson.