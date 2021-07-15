Anamosa
Nathan Hein from Monticello and KC Wortman have teamed up to publish a new children’s book, “Goodnight Farm Friends.”
Illustrating a book is nothing new for Wortman.
“I have been doing illustration for children’s books for 30 plus years. I have done a few adult book illustrations, too and lots of covers,” Wortman said.
“Children’s books and greeting cards are mostly what I have done my whole career. It was a super fun project because the storyline is so cute. The hardest thing for me was drawing the farm equipment cartoonlike, but correctly, because I am a city girl.”
She said Hein lived up the road from the Wortmans outside of Monticello, and graduated from high school with her daughter. His family has farmed for a long time. Hein had created the story last year and contacted Wortman during the pandemic because he knew of Wortman’s background with children’s books.
After reading the story, the pair began to collaborate mostly over emails and finished the book after a year of work.
A book signing is planned for July 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thou Art.