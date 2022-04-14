Anamosa
The Anamosa school board is moving ahead with the planning process to try to get the community’s approval on a proposal for a new competition gym, paid for, in part, by a bond issue.
The preliminary plans for a new competition plan propose an extension off the north side of the existing high school—just off the loading dock. The plans would allow for a new weight room, four locker rooms, restrooms, classroom space, new concession stand, bowl style seating arrangement with a capacity for about 1,850 people and a 168-meter running track around the bowl. The possibility of public access to the walking track is something that is being explored, but not something that has been fully determined in the early stages of planning. A new parking lot would also be created out on the practice field.
The project has been a matter of discussion for the board’s facility committee for a number of months, as well as an architect firm, OPN Architects, the district’s financial advisors at Piper-Sandler and a group of community members.
“We’ve got an opportunity to start a vision for the community,” Aaron Zumbach, one of the community members involved in the process, said. “Take a look around at what our neighbors are doing. Look at what Monticello did…You look at West Delaware, you look at Solon, you look at Mount Vernon, let’s keep Anamosa relevant.”
The rough plans for the gym were used as a starting point to provide estimates to determine what the district could reasonably handle from a financial standpoint. The current cost estimate is $22 million, but the district has the capacity to spend as much as a $29 million for the project.
There were cost savings that were explored that would have saved approximately $1.6 million, but with that being relatively small, compared to the overall cost, and the district having the necessary bond capacity, the committee felt comfortable with the initial price tag.
“If you have the bonding capacity, do you want to build it like you want it to be built, or do you want to cut corners and get what you get,” superintendent Larry Hunt said.
Under the initial plan, the general obligation bond amount would be around $14 to $15 million, with other funds provided through the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, which uses local option sales tax for infrastructure purposes. The length of the bond would depend on the market. The project would allow for the district to keep their overall levy rate “pretty stable.”
“We’re in good financial shape when it comes to capital projects,” board member and facilities committee member Matt McQuillen said.
“Here we are with an opportunity to stay tax neutral and add this amazing facility,” Zumbach said.
The plans are still fluid and further renderings could be provided as things are tweaked.
The project has been a discussion with the facility committee for a number of months and has seen positive feedback within community focus groups. The current HVAC project that the district has undergone utilizing Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds and funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief took a possible future project into account when that project was approved.
At the April 4 meeting, the board members unanimously signaled their approval to continue the planning process project. The hope is to be able to get the question on the ballot come either September or November.
If approved, the project would be bid for a spring 2023 start date and would take approximately one year to complete.