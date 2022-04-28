The possible transition to a new elementary language arts curriculum garnered significant discussion during the April 18 meeting of the Anamosa school board.
Presenting on the new curriculum, technology and curriculum director Nicole Litterer explained the transition to new materials.
For language arts curriculum, the district was looking to go to Bench Mark Advance for instruction for kindergarten through fourth grade. The programming is used in 200 school districts, including Benton, and fits with needed foundational skills, vocabulary, comprehension, writing and knowledge building.
Litterer said the current resources in the district were “out of date” and the district had been slated for new curriculum materials when the pandemic hit and threw off the timing. Having a unified curriculum helps ensure “everybody’s on the same page,” according to Superintendent Larry Hunt.
Strawberry Hill Elementary teacher Kristy Robertson said there were still questions among the staff about the proposed curriculum and the process, noting the discussion about changing the curriculum was not brought up prior to the pandemic.
“It has happened very fast,” Robertson said, and expressed concern about the amount of teacher input received on the curriculum. “Most teachers have not looked at it at all.”
The rubrics were made available for teachers to view, which happened on teachers’ own time. The approximate cost for a six-year adoption is $120,000.
The new math curriculum at the middle school presented no such concerns. For fifth through eighth grade math, the district was looking at using Illustrative Mathematics. More than 200 districts, including Maquoketa Valley and West Delaware, are using the curriculum, and it helps meet the district’s needs when it comes to standards and mathematical practices and teacher usability. The program was selected based on professional input, feedback from district leadership, area education agency and staff.
In piloting the program at the middle school, principal Linda Vaughn said the feedback from teachers was very positive. It also got a thumbs up from the incoming superintendent of the district.
“Our teachers are very excited about it,” Darren Hanna said about his district’s feedback.
The approximate cost of the initial adoption is $15,000.
The language arts curriculum was tabled until the next meeting to allow teachers more time to look at it and ask questions.