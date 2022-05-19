After giving teachers an extra couple of weeks with the new proposed English language arts curriculum, the Anamosa school board approved it.
The district was looking to go to Bench Mark Advance for instruction for kindergarten through fourth grade. The programming is used in 200 school districts, including Benton, and fits with needed foundational skills, vocabulary, comprehension, writing and knowledge building. Teachers had expressed concern about not having enough time to look it over.
Technology and curriculum director Nicole Litterer said they were able to meet with teachers and go over some of their questions in the intervening week. Litterer said the district is currently below 80% of students hitting the benchmark for English. Getting to the same curriculum will help ensure equity and help new staff when turnover occurs in the classroom.
The goals of the new curriculum were to improve student outcomes, a guaranteed curriculum, “vertical alignment,” i.e. that the standards all build on each other, and that there’s clarity in the instruction the professional learning communities (PLCs). Research from the company has shown that the curriculum has been effective in raising scores in rural districts and those with student populations that have “economic disadvantages.” Strawberry Hill has a sizeable portion of students on free and reduced lunch plans.
Litterer said the administration met with those that had questions about the new curriculum and go over the concerns.
The approval of the new curriculum passed unanimously.
