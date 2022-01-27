For the Wyoming Public Library’s new librarian, Marilynn Cohea, becoming a library director has always been a dream.
“I’ve always wanted to be a library director. Since I was a kid, libraries have always been my escape from reality,” she said.
She’s trying to pass that love of reading along to her three-year-old son, Atticus, now, too.
“Since I got introduced at a young age, I figured, ‘Why not?’” Cohea said.
She lives in Maquoketa but is originally from California. Her passions are history, technology and photography, something she’s excited to put to use in her new role through sharing what’s happening via social media, which could include some redecorating.
When she was younger, her passion for books was channeled into mysteries, like Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.
“I liked being the detective, trying to solve cases,” she said, and she’s looking to add Sherlock Holmes to the library’s collection.
The love of detective work runs in the family, as her grandfather worked as a private eye.
Getting in books from her youth isn’t the only changes she’s looking at making, she’s working on adding a section for cookbooks, for which she’s asking for community donations to help pitch in. She’s also added a Spanish language section. The expansion of international options is something she’s passionate about as the daughter of a German mother. With the introduction of a Spanish section, she’s already had a middle schooler inquire about the possibility of adding some French.
“Everyone who’s come in here has been really nice,” she said of the community support she’s received.
Cohea, in addition to stepping up the library’s social media presence to try to get people back in the door, is currently looking at future possibly programming. Ideas she’s considering include a seed library and rock painting for the spring.