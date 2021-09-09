When the eye-catching green building closed for renovations and they reopened a couple of months later with a new name and a new menu, it would have been a rational assumption that the restaurant had once again found itself under new management.
That, however, is not the case.
Las Brasas is still run by the same crew that has run the restaurant as Los Tres Agaves, but with renovations and updates made to the interior of the restaurant.
The name for the new restaurant, Las Brasas (which translates to “the embers”) came from an old family restaurant. Even before they came to Anamosa, Gerson Gonzalez said the family had a long history of working in restaurants. A similarly named restaurant was a restaurant that held a special place in their hearts. It was a place they worked at when they were younger, and it was a model they wanted to emulate.
The renovation also includes the menu, which has some new items and drinks. One of the highlights is the “Anamosa Special.” The dish utilizes a pineapple cut in half, which is then used as a bowl to serve the dish in. Mixed in with the pineapple, which is grilled, is chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, peppers, cheese and sauce. Gonzalez said that’s a real crowd pleaser when it arrives at the table with the creative presentation.
The owners say they’re happy to still have the continued community support and hope people will give the revamped menu a try as they strive to continue to provide food and experience among the best in the city.