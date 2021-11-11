Four new members were added to Midland’s chapter of the National Honor Society Nov. 2.
Hannah Fishwild, Gracie Franzen, Zain Sauer and Karley Schaefer joined Chiara Dusanek, Allison Paulsen, Trenton Rickels and Elizabeth Soper in the district’s academic elite.
The ceremony reiterated the importance of the tenets of scholarship, leadership, service and character.
Principal Nathan Kleinmeyer, who served as the induction’s guest speaker, said the induction was “a big deal” when you think about the fact that there are nearly 200 students in the high school and only eight of them were NHS inductees. In addition to the traditional tenets of NHS, he pointed to what he called a “hidden tenet” that each member had.
“Sometimes, there are hidden obstacles, hidden problems that you never intended to see. The key is how you overcome those,” he said.
Kleinmeyer turned to an interesting philosopher to highlight his advice: Po from “Kung Fu Panda.” His message to those gathered was enjoy the time they were in and that what they did in their future was up to them.
With their induction, Kleinmeyer said they’ve not only demonstrated their ability to uphold the pillars of the chapter but also that they have the ability to overcome obstacles set in front of them, plan for the future and live in the moment.
“Congratulations to all of you for this amazing honor,” he said.