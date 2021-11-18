Stone City
A new debut novel and work of historical fiction takes inspiration from Grant Wood country in its story, title and cover art.
Jeff Mitchell said the idea for his first novel, “Stone City,” came to him nearly 15 years ago.
“(I) was walking along the Cedar River one day…people talk about the muse visiting you, and it happened to me. Within 10 minutes, out of nowhere, this entire story rushed into my head,” he said. “Where it came from, I will never know.”
The book, set in the summer of 1969, follows the chance encounter of two people, a married mother of three and a free-spirited grad student, finding a connection through an exploration of Stone City and the Grant Wood Art Colony. Mitchell has always lived in the area and had a grandmother from Viola, who used to tell him the stories about Grant Wood and the city where he made his art colony.
Following the Stone City portion, one of the characters participates in Woodstock, which is where the setting came from.
“In the very beginning, I wanted Woodstock in there…and maybe I wanted Woodstock in there because I never went to Woodstock…I was too young,” he said. “So, I finally got to live it in my writing at three to six in the morning.”
While the characters are fictional, the places, with the exception of a farmhouse, are not. The mixing of the fictional with historical research was actually a part of the process that came relatively easily to Mitchell because he wanted to be accurate, and hundreds of hours of research went into bringing Stone City to the page. He didn’t even realize he’d written something that was technically historical fiction until the editing process.
The process of writing the novel was a long one for Mitchell, an industrial technology teacher by trade. He wrote down the story initially and shared it with a friend who encouraged him to take creative writing classes. He did, as well as joining writing groups. After being named the dean at Kirkwood Community College for seven years, he didn’t have a lot of time for writing.
Eventually, Mitchell knew he had to get an editor on board to get his vision across the finish line. As Mitchell began reaching out in search of an editor, it was the Grant Wood connection that intrigued his editor. It went through three full edits over the next eight months, including cutting about 40 pages, before his editor advised him to find a publisher.
Mitchell found his publisher in Page Publishing which resulted in a further nine drafts working with a copy editor. As the editing process went along, Mitchell said he got bolder in what he wanted, and he also believes that the final process is better for the time that went into the process.
When it came to getting the book fully ready to publish, there was only one image that would work for the cover, Wood’s painting of Stone City. With the copyrighted nature of the work, the securing of permission to use the work was a complicated one, but one that was finished just in the nick of time.
“From the very beginning, I had the picture of Stone City in my mind, and I wanted the picture on the cover,” he said.
Mitchell said the feedback he’s gotten has been overwhelmingly positive and that his goal in writing it was a desire that he had to get the story out.
“I wanted to tell the story and maybe make the difference in one person’s life that I’ll never know,” he said. “That was my passion. That was my goal.”
Now possessing the required skills to write a novel, Mitchell said he’s not ruling out the possibility of writing a second in the future, but it’s also not something he’s going to rush into without the proper inspiration.
“I’m waiting for the muse to visit. If the story is not worth telling, I’m not going to write it,” he said. “I’ve given my heart and soul to this story, and I would not ever want to write anything less than this story. So, if this is the only one, I’m a happy camper.”
The work is available in hardcover at General Store in Stone City, Barnes & Noble and Amazon, as well as digitally on Google Play and iTunes. Mitchell will be holding a book signing at the General Store in Stone City, which features in the novel, on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.