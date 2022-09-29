Anamosa
For Rev. Sean Smith, new priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa, the route to the priesthood was not what you’d call conventional.
Prior to coming to becoming a priest just a few years ago, Smith was married for 30 years and has children and a grandchild. His wife of passed away from breast cancer in 2016.
“I talked with my archbishop and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about me becoming a priest?’” he recalled.
This is his second stop since being ordained, having come to Anamosa from Lansing in Allamakee County where he served four parishes. However, his ministry first started well before he became an ordained priest. Back in 1992, Smith was at a church conference where the bishop did a vocation call asking who thought they might have a vocation in ministry.
“I had never thought about it before, but I felt really moved to respond to that. So, I responded to this altar call for…religious vocations. That was just the start,” he said.
In his 20s at the time, he couldn’t be ordained a deacon until at least the age of 35, which he said allowed him time to let both his faith and his family grow. He was ordained a deacon in 2003, so he only had to spend two years in seminary school.
“My path to priesthood was either really, really long or really, really short, depending on how you look at it,” he said. “When the church was ready for me and I was ready for the church, we hit the ground running.”
His experiences come across in his ministry.
“I have a little bit of a unique background,” he said. “I think it probably connects with people.
“When I do marriage prep with people, I’ve been there. With a grieving family, I’ve been there. So have the other priests but just in a different way.”
During the course of his ministry, he has served in Marion, Springbrook, Bellevue and Cedar Rapids, which puts him right at home serving not only in Anamosa, but St. Stephen’s in Central City, St. Joseph’s in Prairieburg and St. John the Evangelist in Coggon.
Though he was the parents of kids that went to a Catholic school, this is his first time serving as the pastor of students at a Catholic school.
“I love it,” he said. “I’m very comfortable in the school setting. I love to teach. I’ve been teaching religious education one way or another for 35 years or so.
“I was excited about coming to St. Patrick School.”
Smith, who’s been at St. Patrick since July, said he’s enjoying being back in an area he knows well and is looking forward to getting to know the community better in the coming months.