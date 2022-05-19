Following the resignation of Anamosa High School Principal Erin Thompson at a special meeting May 11, after a closed session of the board, the Anamosa school board met May 16 in a special meeting to take needed steps in the search for a new administrator.
The board voted to approve Grundmeyer Leadership Services, who helped the district find their incoming superintendent, to help with the recruitment of a new principal. The district will be invoiced $2,500 for the service.
Thompson will stay with the district through June 30.
In addition to hiring Grundmeyer to recruit a new principal, discussion was had about adjusting the contract for Bret Jones, assistant principal and activities director. The board approved the change, which included adding days.
Jones will be assisting with the search for the new principal at the high school. If a suitable candidate is not found at such a late stage for the principal search, Jones could serve as principal in an interim basis for the upcoming school year. The school board members thanked him for his willingness to take on the role if need be.
“I hope we find a great person, but I’ll do what I can to help,” Jones said, noting he felt that was preferable to a rushed hiring process if the district felt they had to go with a candidate they weren’t comfortable with.
The adjustment was given the blessing of incoming superintendent Darren Hanna, who was given plaudits for leading on the situation.
