Bobby Willms is new to the Midland school district, serving as the principal at the Midland Middle School/High School.
Willms has been in education for 18 years. After graduating from Upper Iowa University, she began my career teaching math at Mason City High School. After a year, she moved to the Center Point-Urbana district where she taught math and language arts. During nine years in the classroom, she also coached speech, directed a children’s theater group and sponsored class activities, including prom.
Willms got involved in education leadership in 2014 when she joined team through Grant Wood AEA in order to support beginning teachers as they developed their practice. In this role, she worked with teachers in various districts, grade-levels and contents. Her most recent experience was as a principal for West Fork Schools in Sheffield. For two years she served as the preschool to first grade and high school principal. After realignment, she has served the last two years as the sixth through 12 grade principal prior to coming to Midland.
Throughout her nearly two decades in the fields, she has viewed her most important job as being an advocate for all children.
“I enjoy popping into classrooms, and have made it a priority to visit each room at least twice in our first couple of weeks. This helps me connect with students in their classroom environment,” she said. “I’ve also been able to teach, while I’ve covered classes when we didn’t have a substitute, which brings me back to my passion for teaching. I like to spend time in the lunchroom and before/after school to connect with students as well.”
Willms has four children: Jane, Grace, Carter and Reagan. As the school year has gotten underway, she’s enjoyed connecting with the community at district activities and even getting back into the classroom. Forming those connections are the most important thing for her as she embraces her new role.
“It’s the connections with others and the relationships I have that create the support I need to keep moving forward. I have had some great mentors and some great teammates that remind me that we need each other to make our schools a place for students to be successful. On top of all of this is my husband and family who push me and encourage me to always work to make today better than yesterday,” she said.