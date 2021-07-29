Callie Lynch of Cascade is introduced during the 2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen Coronation July 20 in Monticello while being escorted by parents Michelle and Mike Lynch. Karli Recker, Monticello, was crowned queen, Bronwyn Hodge, Monticello, was crowned princess and DeLainy Fellinger, Monticello, was named Miss Congeniality.
2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen Karli Recker, left, is crowned by Lauren Ries during the Great Jones County Fair Queen Coronation held July 20 in Monticello.
Great Jones County Fair Princess Bronwyn Hodge, left, receives her sash from her predecessor, Jaelynn Kraus.
DeLainy Fellinger, left, was crowned 2021 Miss Congeniality at the 2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen Coronation. Pictured with Fellinger is 2019 Miss Congeniality Olivia Goodyear.
After two years, Jones County finally had new fair royalty.
Karli Recker was crowned Great Jones County Fair Queen at Jones County’s coronation July 20, the moment she said she was most looking forward to when she entered the competition.
“I knew there wasn’t a lot to be nervous about because the decision had already been made,” Recker said.
When her name was called as the 2021 queen, she said her immediate feeling was one of excitement, but it was also slightly overwhelming with everything that was going on; however, she was looking forward to taking on her duties as queen during the course of fair week.
“I love fair and everything about it. So, I’m excited to get more involved,” she said. “I’m mainly down in the livestock barn, so this will take me up to the midway and concerts and things.”
The same would normally go for the state fair, with her focus being on her livestock exhibits. Recker said she’s excited to see what the state competition is all about and meet the rest of her fellow queen candidates.
Even from a young age, Recker said she recognized the important role the Great Jones County Fair Queen played.
“I knew as a little kid how much the queen meant to these little girls, and I just wanted to represent Jones County and everything that goes on at the fair because that’s what I’m passionate about,” she said.
As she prepared for the contest over the past couple of months, she put a lot of time and effort into her preparation, saying she had to practice her skit for the public portion of the contest quite a bit.
“I had to practice a lot for my skit that we performed at the pageant,” she said, with her skit seeing her play a broadcaster that provided updates throughout the course of the fair.
Joining Recker as Jones County royalty were Bronwyn Hodge as princess and DeLainy Fellinger as Miss Congeniality. All three are from Monticello.
Having taken the county crown, Recker will try to become the second straight queen to earn state royalty, as Lauryn Ries was named first runner up.