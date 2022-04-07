What started out as a hobby has transformed into a career for a new Anamosa business owner.
Janelle Speller was working in childcare and enjoying doing nails as a hobby for friends when she decided to go to beauty school and make a career out of it.
“The biggest thing was the end result, seeing the nails when they were all done with the designs,” she said about how she got hooked on doing nails. “My passion is in the art of the nail itself…and the look of excitement on people’s faces when they’re all finished.
Just a few short months later, she found herself the owner of her own business, and Ja’ Nails was born.
“The price differences were very minimal and being able to control my hours over being on someone else’s time,” she said.
With having her own space, Speller has room to be able to treat multiple customers, a separate waxing room and offer services she wants—including an unlimited number of color choices.
“There are tons of different shades of blue or green,” she said.
Speller also hopes to bring somebody else into the business in the future, and she can have say-so in that while running her own business. In describing her business, Speller said she strives for competitive pricing and catering to her customers.
Speller held her grand opening April 2 after doing a couple of weeks of taking customers by appointment and has already felt the community support.
“It’s been humbling,” she said. “I never expected that the community would be so excited.”
Ja’ Nails is located at 405 E. Main Street, Suite E behind Duncan Chiropractic.
Hours are Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday by appointment. The salon can be reached via Facebook or by calling 319-480-3217.