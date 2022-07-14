Wyoming Fair royalty was crowned for the first time in three years on opening night, July 8.
Gracie Franzen, whose grandmother helped start the queen contest, and Trenton Rickels were crowned as the 2022 Wyoming Fair queen and king.
The Franzen family history was a big reason why Gracie wanted to get involved with the contest herself, noting she wanted to help carry on her legacy. During the parade, Franzen even got to ride in her convertible, which “made it really special.”
Rickels needed some outside help.
“I actually wasn’t aware of the opportunity until I was contacted,” he said. “I looked into it and thought it would be a good opportunity to do one more thing as part of my community before I go off to college.”
Kole Michaud was the other candidate vying for king, while Hope Saroka and Gracie Harrington were vying for the title of queen.
The crowning ended the three-year reign of Brett Schoenherr and Delanie Uppena.
“It’s good to see we have some young individuals in our community that want to show support for the Wyoming Fair,” Schoenherr told the crowd. “The Wyoming Fair is special and something that brings out something really nice in this community…It’s really great to see those traditions carry on into the future.”
Franzen said the experience has taught her the importance of stepping outside her comfort zone, while Rickels enjoyed getting to be a part of the group interview process and how each of the candidates were able to interact and build off of each other.
As fair queen, Franzen will have the opportunity to compete at the Iowa State Fair competition for the title of Iowa State Fair Queen—one she’s both excited and nervous about. Saroka, who was named princess, will take over for Franzen if she is unable to carry out her duties.