As November is coming, don’t forget to mark your calendar for the newest Raider Production show! On Nov. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and 14 at 2 p.m., Raider Production will be presenting “A Penny for Your Thoughts” by Scott Haan. This is a play based around main characters Penny and her different sides of her personality (her egos) in one of the craziest times in Penny’s life.
Take-back results
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in a nationwide prescription drug “Take-Back” initiative that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. The Sheriff’s Office Collected potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office collected a total of 47 pounds of medications at the collection site on Saturday and 582 pounds at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Drug Drop Box in the last 6 months for a total of 629 pounds. Those unable to participate in the event on Saturday can still drop off unwanted, expired, and unused medications at the Linn County Sheriff’s Drug Drop Box located in the west parking lot at 310 2nd Avenue SW at any time throughout the year.
Inmate dies
Timothy Keith Palmer was pronounced dead after a prolonged illness (not COVID-19 related) at 5:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Palmer was 46 years old at the time of his death.
Palmer had been serving a life sentence at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for the crime of murder 1st degree from Polk County. His sentence began on Nov. 22, 1995.
Product recall
Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones has been recalled by Walmart. Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that a bottle of the room spray contained the rare and dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.
CDC has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the U.S. Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents. Per the Iowa Department of Public Health, it is unclear if this product was being sold in Iowa stores, but was available online.