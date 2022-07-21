Monticello
At the second annual Great Jones County Fair Cowgirl Queen Contest, a pair of second-timers found that this year’s experience was made easier by their participation in the previous competition.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 12:25 am
Monticello
“Last year, I was so nervous. With it being the first time, I didn’t know what to expect,” senior queen Ashley Brady said. “This year, I came in confident. I had a horse that was willing to work with me and I felt like I knew what I was doing.”
“There were a lot less nerves,” junior queen Hailey Henderson agreed.
The duo replaced the inaugural cowgirl royalty, senior queen Jaelynn Kraus and junior queen Dani Gravel, who reflected on their reigns as queens prior to their successors being named—particularly the experience of being able to compete in the state fair atmosphere.
“The arena is huge and intimidating,” Kraus said. “Even though we didn’t win, it was fun.”
“There’s nothing like being in that big arena, that big environment where everybody’s screaming,” Gravel said.
Brady, a resident of Wyoming, said after she didn’t hear her name rattled off as runner up, she could hardly believe her ears after hearing her name announced as the new senior royalty. Henderson, a resident of Monticello, was just as surprised.
“I was overjoyed with excitement. My horse deserves it. She’s the best. We make such a good pair,” she said.
This year, the competition named runners up in each division, with Callie Lynch of Cascade taking the senior honor and Hailey’s sister Natalie taking the junior honor. Being able to be recognized alongside her sister in the division, made the honor even more sweet.
“We work together all the time and we just really enjoy being with each other, working together on our horses,” Hailey said. “It’s pretty awesome that we both got it.”
The runners up for each category weren’t the only new categories added for this year. With the junior division being for those 10 to 16, organizers wanted a chance for younger kids to be able to compete as well. So, Isley Jacobs of Scotch Grove earned the first ever Great Jones County Fair cowgirl princess title.
With two new members of Great Jones County Fair royalty, both Brady and Henderson say they’re just looking to represent their county well and are looking forward to what the next 12 months have in store.
“It’s an excellent platform,” Brady said. “I’m just excited to be able to use my personality and my character to represent Jones County.”
“The whole cowgirl queen contest is such a fun time. I just encourage so many people to do it,” Henderson said. “I’m just so excited to compete at the state fair.”
