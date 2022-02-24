The Jones County Community Foundation welcomes two new advisory board members, Jessica Nicely and Janine Sulzner.
“Jessica Nicely and Janine Sulzner bring community involvement experience, financial acumen, and a deep understanding and appreciation of living and working in Jones County to the Community Foundation’s board of directors,” board chair Janet Martin said. “The board greatly appreciates the contributions of Rosalie Ahrendsen, who retired after serving as an active member and board president.”
Former board president, Doug Edel, was recently hired as the Foundation’s executive director.
Jessica Nicely grew up in Olin. After graduating from Mount Mercy College and starting her career, she and her husband moved to Oxford Junction.
“We decided we wanted to move back and raise our family in the community where we grew up, and we’ve been here ever since,” she said.
Nicely is excited to join the board to learn and be part of an organization that is improving her community for future generations. She’s vice president, branch manager and loan officer at Citizens State Bank in Oxford Junction.
“I’ve worn several hats in my 21 years of banking, making me very versatile. I enjoy learning new things and taking on new challenges,” she explains.
Nicely volunteers as treasurer and secretary for the Olin Benefited Fire District, as well as other local organizations. She and her husband enjoy camping and boating with family and friends. They have three children.
“They keep us very busy, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she says.
Sulzner and her husband of 43 years raised their three sons on a farm south of Anamosa, near Morley. Their children attended school in Olin, and the couple was active with the athletic boosters, school board, and other parent groups. Today, they have eight grandchildren living near Chicago, Memphis and Anamosa. She retired from her longtime career as Jones County Auditor in 2021, and brings a countywide perspective to the board.
“As county auditor, I saw a lot of needs in the county, from law enforcement to mental health,” Sulzner said.
In that role, she assisted many nonprofits as a fiscal agent in grant applications. She made a successful pitch to the board of supervisors to re-allocate funding in the county budget toward the Central Park Lake restoration project in order to leverage over $2.9 million in grants and donations for that project. Sulzner is dedicated to improving quality of life in Jones County communities through outdoor experiences and helping remove barriers to success for all.
“Every community has things that are important to them,” she says. “As I help the board make grant decisions, it will be my priority to ensure we spread our support countywide.”
Since retirement, she volunteers as a medical transport driver, a VITA tax preparer, a member of the Jones County Soil and Water Conservation District Commission and with the Days for Girls Project. In her free time, she enjoys reading and taking walks at Wapsi Park.