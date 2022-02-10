With the budget process well underway, a couple of nonprofits made their funding requests to the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Amy Keltner with the Jones County Volunteer Center said that they were still seeing their numbers down due to the pandemic.
The service the center provides for senior citizens to get rides to out of county medical appointments were down significantly.
“On average, pre-pandemic, we were doing about 70-80 transports a month,” Keltner said, with that number now being about half that.
At the start of the pandemic, the volunteer drivers dropped about 75%, and donations to the program are also down significantly.
Keltner briefed the supervisors on some of the other efforts, including their tax assistance program, senior health insurance assistance program and the various one-day projects the center helps facilitate for businesses, the largest being a Day of Caring across Jones County held each spring.
Heather Weers updated the supervisors on both the efforts of Every Child Reads Jones County and the work being done by the Jones County Family Council.
The family council helps put on events like Shop with a Cop and the school supply drive. One of the more recent initiatives is providing “Holiday Hugs,” holiday gift bags to students considered homeless. Weers said the number of homeless kids, pre-k to high school seniors, has tripled since last year.
The council also works with local guidance counselors to provide kids needed equipment for activities.
The council holds a small fundraiser each year, with the rest of their funding comes through grants and support from local municipalities.
Weers also presented on the Every Child Reads Jones County and talked about efforts to work with school administrators to work on literacy and work to give out more than 3,300 books in the previous year.